Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is a residential real estate finance company that acquires, invests in and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is based in United States. “

Shares of CHMI stock opened at $8.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.49. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The company has a market cap of $149.55 million, a P/E ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment ( NYSE:CHMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 51.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.19%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 830.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMI. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,335,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 254.8% during the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 91,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 65,981 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 41.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 57,187 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 190.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 68,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 45,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 201.5% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 41,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 27,808 shares in the last quarter. 27.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

