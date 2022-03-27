Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Short Interest Down 63.1% in March

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a decrease of 63.1% from the February 28th total of 73,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.97. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $7.00.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CGIFF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.18.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur and Water Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur and Water Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, zinc oxide and a variety of inorganic coagulants used in water treatment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.