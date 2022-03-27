Centuria Industrial REIT (CIP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 29th

Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX:CIP – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0433 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.56, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.38.
Centuria Industrial REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Centuria Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centuria Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.