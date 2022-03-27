CenterStar Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

CenterStar Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 35,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total value of $10,306,695.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 686,418 shares of company stock valued at $187,291,859. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.33.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $289.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,399,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166,734. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $178.58 and a 12 month high of $295.33. The company has a market capitalization of $275.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $254.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

