Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Receives $91.61 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.61.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other Centene news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $221,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $310,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,456,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,851,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,593,000 after buying an additional 3,717,875 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Centene by 62.7% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,798,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,509 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Centene by 8,192.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,640,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Centene by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,798,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNC traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.59. 1,756,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,736,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Centene has a one year low of $59.33 and a one year high of $88.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.85.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.07%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Centene will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

