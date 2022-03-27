Centamin’s (CEY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 100 ($1.32) price target on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CEY. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 108 ($1.42) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.58) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Centamin from GBX 112 ($1.47) to GBX 108 ($1.42) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.71) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centamin presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 119.33 ($1.57).

Get Centamin alerts:

Centamin stock opened at GBX 91.20 ($1.20) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 94.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 93.59. Centamin has a 12 month low of GBX 80.42 ($1.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 123.65 ($1.63).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.38%.

In other news, insider Mark Bankes purchased 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £25,230 ($33,214.85).

About Centamin (Get Rating)

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.