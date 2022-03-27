Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of CLSN stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Celsion has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78.

Get Celsion alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Celsion by 44.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,332,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 719,758 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsion by 7.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 54,785 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Celsion during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsion during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Celsion by 15.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 18,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.