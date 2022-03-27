Celo Market Cap Reaches $1.35 Billion (CELO)

Celo (CELO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 27th. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for about $3.16 or 0.00007085 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Celo has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. Celo has a market cap of $1.35 billion and approximately $50.49 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Celo Profile

Celo launched on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,388,610 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official website for Celo is celo.org . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

