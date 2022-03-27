CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.A) Hits New 52-Week Low at $56.09

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.A – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$56.09 and last traded at C$56.09, with a volume of 311 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$57.68.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$62.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$66.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$661.86 million and a P/E ratio of 16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

