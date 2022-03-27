Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.38.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTLT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

In other news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $49,999,993.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $240,381.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 492,073 shares of company stock valued at $50,547,546 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,998,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,204,000 after acquiring an additional 627,853 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 10.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,632,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,902 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,864,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,893,000 after acquiring an additional 200,680 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,070,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter worth $616,791,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.85. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $91.17 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.38.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Catalent will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

