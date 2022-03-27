Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $135.34 and last traded at $135.38. Approximately 54,051 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,124,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.65.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVNA. TheStreet downgraded Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Carvana from $320.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Carvana from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Carvana from $200.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.77.

The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.32 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.89 and a 200 day moving average of $225.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Carvana news, Director Michael E. Maroone purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,619,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,026 shares of company stock worth $153,014. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Carvana by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Carvana by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Carvana by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Carvana by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its position in Carvana by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

