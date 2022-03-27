Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $401.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) will announce sales of $401.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $400.88 million and the highest is $401.20 million. Carrols Restaurant Group posted sales of $389.99 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Carrols Restaurant Group.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $416.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.00 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on TAST. Stephens lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrols Restaurant Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAST. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 972,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 459,730 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 708,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 408,271 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,152,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 331,603 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 138,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 137,491 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TAST remained flat at $$2.32 on Friday. 196,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.07. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.56.

About Carrols Restaurant Group (Get Rating)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.