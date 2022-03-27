Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Short Interest Down 90.5% in March

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 90.5% from the February 28th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:CTAQ opened at $9.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.92.

Get Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 29.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 25.6% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 242,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 49,455 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 265.1% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 248,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 180,642 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.