Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 549.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

NYSEARCA FNDF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,381. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $29.59 and a 1-year high of $34.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.87.

