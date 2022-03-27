Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,236 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,408,616 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,843,585,000 after purchasing an additional 241,988 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth approximately $329,579,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 39.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $315,368,000 after purchasing an additional 405,815 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,225,603 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $269,559,000 after purchasing an additional 13,398 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 9.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,191,277 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $262,009,000 after purchasing an additional 102,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.95. 6,364,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,206,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.50, a PEG ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.67. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $167.58 and a twelve month high of $260.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($15.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.05.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.