Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lessened its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,002 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bancorp makes up approximately 0.7% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance owned approximately 0.09% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYBT. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 6.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 193.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 18,046 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 101,966.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. 50.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

NASDAQ:SYBT traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.24. 48,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,586. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.76. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.92 and a 1-year high of $67.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.02 and a 200 day moving average of $59.30.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $64.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.05 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 30.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

