Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

CSWC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of Capital Southwest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

CSWC stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.71. Capital Southwest has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $28.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.03 million, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.18.

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 42.58% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 124.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 80.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 190,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 84,817 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 59,027 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 379,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,582,000 after buying an additional 44,394 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,028,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 98,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 40,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

