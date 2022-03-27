Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

NYSE:CAJ opened at $23.99 on Thursday. Canon has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $25.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Canon ( NYSE:CAJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Canon had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Canon will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Canon by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,457,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,035,000 after acquiring an additional 28,291 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canon by 6.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,042,000 after buying an additional 83,300 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canon during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,723,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canon by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,143,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,929,000 after buying an additional 203,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canon by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 881,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,481,000 after buying an additional 42,633 shares during the last quarter.

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

