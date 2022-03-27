Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 21.9% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 36,699,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,246,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592,022 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,912,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,308,249,000 after acquiring an additional 79,453 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth about $916,455,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 136.4% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,709,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $661,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293,832 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 42.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,203,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,506 shares during the period. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $136.17 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $136.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.80 and its 200-day moving average is $124.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.579 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

CNI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.35.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

