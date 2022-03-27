Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Sold by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC lessened its stake in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Camtek were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAMT. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 27,176 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 1,555.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 203,265 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 10,759 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAMT traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.57. The company had a trading volume of 129,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,091. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. Camtek Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $49.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Camtek had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $74.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Camtek has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

