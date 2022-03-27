Cameco (TSE:CCO) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

CCO has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Eight Capital raised shares of Cameco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a C$33.00 price target (up from C$32.00) on shares of Cameco in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a C$37.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$35.73.

Get Cameco alerts:

Shares of TSE:CCO opened at C$35.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$14.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01. Cameco has a 12 month low of C$19.50 and a 12 month high of C$37.98.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.77%.

In other news, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel purchased 4,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$26.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,626.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 373,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,024,902.44. Also, Senior Officer Ronald Liam Mooney sold 9,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.84, for a total transaction of C$336,902.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$931,900.32. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,482 shares of company stock worth $1,147,416.

About Cameco (Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.