Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Shares Sold by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lowered its stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,169 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,100 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned 0.41% of Calix worth $20,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Calix by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,519,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,695,000 after buying an additional 491,455 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the third quarter worth about $16,034,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Calix by 12.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,988,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,707,000 after buying an additional 322,325 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Calix by 14.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,975,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,665,000 after purchasing an additional 247,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Calix by 179.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 362,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,636,000 after purchasing an additional 232,473 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CALX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Calix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Calix from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Calix in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 10,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $509,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CALX traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.61. 417,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,136. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.45. Calix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $80.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.65.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $176.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.92 million. Calix had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 35.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

