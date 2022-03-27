Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.00 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) will post sales of $69.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $73.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $64.40 million. Byline Bancorp reported sales of $72.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full-year sales of $280.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $260.50 million to $299.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $297.85 million, with estimates ranging from $278.80 million to $316.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.74 million during the quarter. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 28.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of Byline Bancorp stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,036. Byline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $29.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.04 and a 200 day moving average of $26.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

In other Byline Bancorp news, EVP Hart Angela E. Major acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $27,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Barkidjija sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $547,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BY. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 172,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 66.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

