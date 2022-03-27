Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.00 Million

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2022

Equities analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BYGet Rating) will post sales of $69.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $73.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $64.40 million. Byline Bancorp reported sales of $72.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full-year sales of $280.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $260.50 million to $299.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $297.85 million, with estimates ranging from $278.80 million to $316.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.74 million during the quarter. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 28.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of Byline Bancorp stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,036. Byline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $29.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.04 and a 200 day moving average of $26.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

In other Byline Bancorp news, EVP Hart Angela E. Major acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $27,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Barkidjija sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $547,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BY. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 172,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 66.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Byline Bancorp (BY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY)

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.