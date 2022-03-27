BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Short Interest Up 358.0% in March

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2022

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDYGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a growth of 358.0% from the February 28th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 504,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BYD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

BYDDY stock opened at $54.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.33. BYD has a fifty-two week low of $34.78 and a fifty-two week high of $82.50.

BYD Company Profile (Get Rating)

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Battery and Photovoltaic Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; and Automobiles and Related Products.

