BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Short Interest Up 358.0% in March

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a growth of 358.0% from the February 28th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 504,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BYD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

BYDDY stock opened at $54.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.33. BYD has a fifty-two week low of $34.78 and a fifty-two week high of $82.50.

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Battery and Photovoltaic Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; and Automobiles and Related Products.

