Butn Limited (ASX:BTN) Insider Buys A$49,728.00 in Stock

Butn Limited (ASX:BTN – Get Rating) insider Walter Rapoport purchased 192,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.26 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,728.00 ($36,835.56).
The company has a current ratio of 23.15, a quick ratio of 23.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.50.
About Butn (Get Rating)
