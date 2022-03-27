Burleson & Company LLC Sells 200 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Burleson & Company LLC lowered its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,709,316,000 after acquiring an additional 173,316 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,717,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,439 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,427,580,000 after purchasing an additional 865,909 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,746,674,000 after purchasing an additional 480,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,583,056,000 after acquiring an additional 865,463 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $221.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $603.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.82 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.37.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total transaction of $26,688.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,621 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.51.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

