Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Trading Up 11%

Shares of Burcon NutraScience Co. (TSE:BU – Get Rating) (NYSE:BUR) were up 11% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.23 and last traded at C$1.21. Approximately 89,053 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 110,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.09.
The company has a market capitalization of C$134.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.60. The company has a current ratio of 10.71, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
About Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU)
