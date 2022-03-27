Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Trading Up 11%

Shares of Burcon NutraScience Co. (TSE:BU – Get Rating) (NYSE:BUR) were up 11% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.23 and last traded at C$1.21. Approximately 89,053 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 110,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.09.

The company has a market capitalization of C$134.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.60. The company has a current ratio of 10.71, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. Its products include Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages; and Peazac, a pea protein for plant-based meat alternative products, ready-to-mix powders, ready-to-mix beverages, dairy alternatives, nutrition bars, and applications.

