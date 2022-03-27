Bryan, Garnier & Co Lowers Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) to Buy

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a €95.00 ($104.40) price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Get Sodexo alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SDXAY opened at $15.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. Sodexo has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $20.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.70.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.