Bryan, Garnier & Co Lowers Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) to Buy

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a €95.00 ($104.40) price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

OTCMKTS:SDXAY opened at $15.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.70. Sodexo has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $20.96.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

