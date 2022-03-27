Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Short Interest Update

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,900 shares, an increase of 161.6% from the February 28th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 989.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BCUCF opened at $55.60 on Friday. Brunello Cucinelli has a 1-year low of $53.01 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.38.

Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, China, and internationally. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, dresses, knitwear, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear, sneakers, high-boots, loafers and flat shoes, sandals, leather goods, jewelry, scarves, other accessories, mini bags and clutches, crossbody bags and backpacks, and handbags and shoppers.

