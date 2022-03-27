Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Short Interest Update

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,900 shares, an increase of 161.6% from the February 28th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 989.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BCUCF opened at $55.60 on Friday. Brunello Cucinelli has a 1-year low of $53.01 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.38.
Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brunello Cucinelli (BCUCF)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Brunello Cucinelli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunello Cucinelli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.