Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.17.

BRKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Get Bruker alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,844,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $909,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337,595 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,754,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,375 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,227,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,933,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,143,000 after purchasing an additional 854,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 3,046.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 698,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,553,000 after purchasing an additional 676,300 shares in the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $65.37 on Friday. Bruker has a 1-year low of $61.42 and a 1-year high of $92.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.58.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59. Bruker had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The business had revenue of $683.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bruker will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.99%.

About Bruker (Get Rating)

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.