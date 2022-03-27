BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $70.79, but opened at $74.01. BRP shares last traded at $76.76, with a volume of 17,275 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.126 dividend. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 5.34%.

Get BRP alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DOOO shares. CIBC boosted their target price on BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on BRP in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on BRP from C$128.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in BRP by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,746,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,373,000 after purchasing an additional 966,038 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in BRP by 42.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,617,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,757,000 after purchasing an additional 478,167 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in BRP by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 733,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,297,000 after purchasing an additional 45,171 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in BRP by 700.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 573,296 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BRP by 40.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,900,000 after purchasing an additional 157,974 shares during the period. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRP Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.