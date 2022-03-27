BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target Raised to C$146.00

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.
DOOO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC increased their target price on BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on BRP in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on BRP from C$128.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.93.
DOOO stock traded up $7.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.83. 395,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,912. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 2.70. BRP has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $102.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.08.
About BRP (Get Rating)
BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.
