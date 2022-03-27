BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target Raised to C$146.00

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

DOOO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC increased their target price on BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on BRP in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on BRP from C$128.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.93.

DOOO stock traded up $7.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.83. 395,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,912. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 2.70. BRP has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $102.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in BRP by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,746,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,373,000 after acquiring an additional 966,038 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of BRP by 42.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,617,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,757,000 after acquiring an additional 478,167 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of BRP by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 733,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,297,000 after purchasing an additional 45,171 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BRP by 700.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after buying an additional 573,296 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BRP by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,900,000 after buying an additional 157,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

