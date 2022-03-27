Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BEP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$43.25.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BEP.UN. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$53.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a C$46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$56.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a C$38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of BEP.UN traded down C$1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$49.57. 212,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,887. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.65. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of C$39.24 and a 12-month high of C$55.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$45.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$46.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -195.24%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

