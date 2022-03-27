Brokerages Set The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Target Price at C$93.57

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$93.57.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$100.91 to C$97.39 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded up C$0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$91.97. 2,067,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,196,836. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$75.84 and a 12 month high of C$95.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$92.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$86.33. The company has a market cap of C$110.77 billion and a PE ratio of 11.53.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.07 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.79 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.8000005 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

