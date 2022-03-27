Brokerages Set Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) PT at $24.63

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.63.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.17. 158,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,039. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.13.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 76.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.42%.

In other news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.82 per share, for a total transaction of $45,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 122.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending (Get Rating)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.