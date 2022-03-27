Brokerages Set Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) PT at $27.75

Shares of Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OMIC shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

NASDAQ OMIC traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.94. The company had a trading volume of 392,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 51.57 and a current ratio of 51.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.84. Singular Genomics Systems has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $33.37.

Singular Genomics Systems ( NASDAQ:OMIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Equities research analysts forecast that Singular Genomics Systems will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMIC. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. 44.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits.

