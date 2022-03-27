Brokerages Set Rotork plc (LON:ROR) PT at GBX 402.88

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 407.25 ($5.36).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Rotork from GBX 410 ($5.40) to GBX 420 ($5.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 395 ($5.20) price target on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.33) price target on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

In other Rotork news, insider Jonathan Davis sold 18,324 shares of Rotork stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.75), for a total transaction of £52,223.40 ($68,751.18).

Shares of LON ROR traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 331.60 ($4.37). The stock had a trading volume of 1,634,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,171. The company has a market capitalization of £2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04. Rotork has a 1-year low of GBX 274.60 ($3.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 375.60 ($4.94). The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 321.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 341.99.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

