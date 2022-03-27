Brokerages Set Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target at $37.02

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.02.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLUG. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $56.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Plug Power by 929.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power stock opened at $27.95 on Thursday. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.09 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 10.58 and a quick ratio of 9.94.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.20). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 91.56%. The firm had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

