Brokerages Set MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Price Target at $7.92

Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.92.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of MoneyGram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.
In related news, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 21,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $230,224.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adrianna E. Greenwald sold 8,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $94,162.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,707 shares of company stock valued at $327,237. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:MGI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,539,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,382,565. The stock has a market cap of $962.65 million, a PE ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 1.33. MoneyGram International has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $12.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.21.
MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $324.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.00 million. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.
About MoneyGram International (Get Rating)
MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.
