Brokerages Set MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Price Target at $7.92

Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.92.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of MoneyGram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

In related news, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 21,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $230,224.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adrianna E. Greenwald sold 8,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $94,162.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,707 shares of company stock valued at $327,237. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 12.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 328,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 36,907 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 9.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,492,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,048,000 after purchasing an additional 133,250 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 18.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 76,949 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 396.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 374,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 299,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in MoneyGram International by 14.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 13,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,539,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,382,565. The stock has a market cap of $962.65 million, a PE ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 1.33. MoneyGram International has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $12.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.21.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $324.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.00 million. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

