Brokerages Set Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) PT at $25.95

Shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.95.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of Intersect ENT stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $27.85. The company had a trading volume of 297,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,997. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Intersect ENT has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $28.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XENT. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Intersect ENT by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 84,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 6.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Intersect ENT by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter.

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

