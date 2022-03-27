Brokerages Set Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) PT at $25.95

Shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.95.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
Shares of Intersect ENT stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $27.85. The company had a trading volume of 297,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,997. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Intersect ENT has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $28.17.
About Intersect ENT (Get Rating)
Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intersect ENT (XENT)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.