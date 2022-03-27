Brokerages Set Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Price Target at $570.00

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $570.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HBRIY. Berenberg Bank cut Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Harbour Energy from GBX 625 ($8.23) to GBX 570 ($7.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Harbour Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HBRIY opened at $6.64 on Thursday. Harbour Energy has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $8.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.04.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

