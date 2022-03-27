Brokerages Set CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Target Price at $13.57

Shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

CURI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. DA Davidson cut their target price on CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital cut their target price on CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on CuriosityStream from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of CuriosityStream stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $2.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,688,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,872. The stock has a market cap of $155.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.73. CuriosityStream has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.87.

CuriosityStream ( NASDAQ:CURI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 20.49% and a negative net margin of 52.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CuriosityStream will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 183.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 53,168 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 523.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 192,065 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in CuriosityStream by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in CuriosityStream by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 26,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

