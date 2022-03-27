Brokerages Set Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Target Price at $305.44

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $305.44.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BURL. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $353.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $288.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,729,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,930,000 after buying an additional 639,747 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,100,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,305,000 after buying an additional 161,222 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,449,000 after buying an additional 189,954 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,580,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,041,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,530,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,223,000 after buying an additional 725,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BURL opened at $182.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $171.15 and a 1 year high of $357.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 85.14%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

