Brokerages Set Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Price Target at $48.50

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

AGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGR traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.75. 592,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,906. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Avangrid has a 1 year low of $42.20 and a 1 year high of $55.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.59. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.33.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 85.02%.

About Avangrid (Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

