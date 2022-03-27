Brokerages Expect Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Will Post Earnings of -$1.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) to report ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Wayfair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($0.77). Wayfair reported earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 242%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full year earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to $6.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to $8.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.22). Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $120.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $156.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on Wayfair from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Wayfair from $247.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.75.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $846,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.70, for a total value of $662,997.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,822 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,777 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,897,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Wayfair by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in Wayfair by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,680,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,258,000 after purchasing an additional 867,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE W traded down $6.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,527,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,086. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.26. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $354.50.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

