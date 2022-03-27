Brokerages Expect W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) to Post $0.91 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRBGet Rating) will post $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.98. W. R. Berkley posted earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $4.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover W. R. Berkley.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRBGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WRB. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.33 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.67 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.28.

WRB stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.98. 1,256,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. W. R. Berkley has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $66.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.50. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.0867 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.56%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after buying an additional 47,470 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 457,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,022,000 after purchasing an additional 157,904 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,046,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,859,000 after purchasing an additional 20,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

