Brokerages Expect Vonage Holdings Corp (NYSE:VG) to Post $0.04 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp (NYSE:VG – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vonage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.03. Vonage posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vonage will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vonage.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of Vonage stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.19. 2,007,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,964,462. Vonage has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $20.92.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which consist of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

