Brokerages Expect uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.23 Million

Equities analysts expect uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) to post sales of $41.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for uniQure’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $135.00 million and the lowest is $1.25 million. uniQure reported sales of $450,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9,062.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that uniQure will report full-year sales of $133.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $286.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $124.86 million, with estimates ranging from $47.00 million to $191.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow uniQure.

Get uniQure alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on QURE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Raymond James cut shares of uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, uniQure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

In related news, Director Robert Gut sold 2,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $42,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $197,308.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,111 shares of company stock valued at $698,006 over the last ninety days. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in uniQure by 241.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,834,000 after buying an additional 2,998,944 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in uniQure by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,965,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,765,000 after buying an additional 1,109,520 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in uniQure by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,992,000 after buying an additional 541,845 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in uniQure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,810,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in uniQure by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,157,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,750,000 after buying an additional 423,019 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $16.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 17.09 and a quick ratio of 17.09. uniQure has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $38.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $778.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.06.

About uniQure (Get Rating)

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on uniQure (QURE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.