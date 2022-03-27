Brokerages Expect SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Will Announce Earnings of $5.92 Per Share

Analysts expect that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) will announce $5.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.13. SVB Financial Group reported earnings per share of $10.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full year earnings of $30.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.29 to $32.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $41.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.13 to $46.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIVB. Odeon Capital Group lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $985.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $860.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stephens decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $787.29.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total transaction of $3,754,834.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.79, for a total value of $674,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,080 shares of company stock valued at $14,424,416 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 987.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB traded up $9.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $586.40. 336,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,026. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $467.22 and a 1 year high of $763.22. The company has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $587.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $654.20.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

